Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,787.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $159.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.49 and a fifty-two week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.