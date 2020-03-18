Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $247,716.50 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $247,716.50 and $14,586.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.02264948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00196081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,048,599,579 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

