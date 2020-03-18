Mercury Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Mercury token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $306,723.04 and $993.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.02283824 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00195407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

