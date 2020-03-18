Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 86,880 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

EBSB opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.