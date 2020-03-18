Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.15 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.02.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,059.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

