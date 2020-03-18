Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,967,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Fisher Asset Management boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 1,713,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 34,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,511,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,164,000 after purchasing an additional 238,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.