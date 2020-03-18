Metadium (META) Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,444.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. Metadium has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $101,444.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bytex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.02272414 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00194708 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kucoin, Hotbit, Bytex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

