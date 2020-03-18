MetaHash (MHC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.38 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and KuCoin. #MetaHash has a market cap of $3.16 million and $4.38 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,899,418,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,733,554,290 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

