Metal (MTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.75 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00003364 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025504 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

Metal Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,883,821 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Tidex, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

