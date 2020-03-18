Metaverse ETP Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001994 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $233,755.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.02171726 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00085200 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,765,437 coins and its circulating supply is 77,765,333 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bitfinex, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

