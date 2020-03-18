Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Methanex from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,740. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $928.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.69. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

