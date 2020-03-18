Metronome Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00005174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $10.39 and $24.68. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $226,761.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,821,195 coins and its circulating supply is 10,296,946 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

