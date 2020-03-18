Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $779.33.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,563,000 after buying an additional 264,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $170,192,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 172,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,824,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,398,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 549,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,240,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $700.13. The stock had a trading volume of 278,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,299. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $595.91 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $738.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 24.96 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

