MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power INC

Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC owned approximately 0.69% of MGP Ingredients worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 267.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 219,691 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after acquiring an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director David Colo purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,847.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,050 shares of company stock worth $141,030. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.31. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

