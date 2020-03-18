MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $169,574.98 and $8,004.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008311 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 358,856,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,554,088 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

