Michael T. Eckhart Acquires 1,000 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Director Michael T. Eckhart bought 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $19,650.00.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 33,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.56%.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,456 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

