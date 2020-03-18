Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 304.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIK. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

MIK stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.13. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 966.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 518,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,521,000.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

