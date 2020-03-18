MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $2,241.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002546 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg.

MicroBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

