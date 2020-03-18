Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,627.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,050 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $49,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $168,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,800 shares of company stock worth $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.