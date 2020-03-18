Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

