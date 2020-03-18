Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361,675 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 238,934 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $372,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

