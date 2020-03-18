Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416,194 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $223,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra upped their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

