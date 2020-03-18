Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Position Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $39,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $1,297,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

MAA opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

