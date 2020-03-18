MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $635,108.87

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $635,108.87 and approximately $27,189.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MidasProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 493,999,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,749,988 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

