Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Mindexcoin has a total market cap of $708,574.28 and $56,962.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mindexcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin.

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mindexcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mindexcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.