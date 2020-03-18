MINDOL Price Up 52.1% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00055898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market cap of $504.13 million and $1.35 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 52.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.01099363 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

