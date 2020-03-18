Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

