Minereum Hits Market Cap of $66,478.50 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Minereum has a total market cap of $66,478.50 and $146.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minereum has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.02231096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00193635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,442,889 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

