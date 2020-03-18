Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the period. Centerstate Bank comprises about 0.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Centerstate Bank worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after buying an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director David G. Salyers bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at $354,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Corbett bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,615.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $534,375. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 309,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,913. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

