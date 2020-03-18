Minerva Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Minerva Advisors LLC decreased its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Saga Communications comprises about 2.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Saga Communications worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 528,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGA traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885. Saga Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Saga Communications Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.