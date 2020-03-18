Minerva Advisors LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. Camden National comprises 3.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Camden National worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Camden National by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Camden National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden National by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAC traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 2,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $44.14. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $461.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

