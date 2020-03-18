Minerva Advisors LLC Sells 15,975 Shares of Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the quarter. Eastern makes up about 5.4% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 5.40% of Eastern worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern alerts:

EML stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Eastern Co has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $57,224.00. Corporate insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.