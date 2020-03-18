Minerva Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,506,000 after buying an additional 162,917 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 280,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 774,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 61,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 80,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

