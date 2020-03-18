MinexCoin (MNX) Price Reaches $0.0246

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Exmo and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $154,641.20 and approximately $25,981.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00055632 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,569,250 coins and its circulating supply is 6,297,700 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

