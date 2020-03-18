MIR COIN Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 50% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded up 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.02231096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00193635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,627,471 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.