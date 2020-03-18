Mithril Market Capitalization Tops $2.41 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $2.41 million and $3.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006199 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 776,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, FCoin, BitForex, DigiFinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, HitBTC, ZB.COM, LBank, Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.