Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $138.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $138,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 449,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 854,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,294,000 after buying an additional 131,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,350 shares of company stock valued at $98,135,465 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,184,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,443. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

