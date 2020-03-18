Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $246.42 Million Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,785,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Evergy worth $246,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.25. 64,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,503. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $131,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,166.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,280 shares of company stock valued at $724,756. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

