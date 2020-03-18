Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $414.19 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Mastercard worth $414,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,687,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,996,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,195,000 after acquiring an additional 157,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,559,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,338,000 after acquiring an additional 232,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $18.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,927,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,113. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

