Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $573.30 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,059 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.48% of NextEra Energy worth $573,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.27.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $187.29 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.73 and its 200-day moving average is $241.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.