Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 26,730 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $301,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,806,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $32.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.78. 657,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,531,302. The firm has a market cap of $213.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

