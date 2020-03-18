Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,330 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $134,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $306.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $308.22 and its 200-day moving average is $299.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

