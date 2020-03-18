Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,457,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 66,153 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $266,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after buying an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38,994.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.74. 17,505,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,813,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

