Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,377 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $366,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $308,060,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $34.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,083.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,397.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $747.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

