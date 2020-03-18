Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 146,663 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $236,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. 2,235,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,882,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

