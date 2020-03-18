Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,192 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $132,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $81.76. 5,027,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,498,243. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

