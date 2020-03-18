Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,704 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,704 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $191,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 228,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after acquiring an additional 61,066 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after buying an additional 812,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,061,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,325,322. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.34.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.