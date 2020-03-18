MixMarvel Trading Down 44.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, BitMax and Bithumb. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. MixMarvel has a market cap of $2.65 million and $185,865.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00065964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.07 or 0.03899055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (CRYPTO:MIX) is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Gate.io, Bithumb, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.