MOAC (MOAC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, MOAC has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00003128 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $24.68 and $13.77. MOAC has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and $146,431.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MOAC

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

