Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mobile Mini.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,898,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Mobile Mini has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

